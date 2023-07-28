Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) & Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Financial Review

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Altisource Asset Management and Cushman & Wakefield, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Cushman & Wakefield 0 4 0 1 2.40

Risk and Volatility

Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.44%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Altisource Asset Management.

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management $4.97 million 13.40 -$15.93 million ($4.87) -7.77 Cushman & Wakefield $10.11 billion 0.21 $196.40 million $0.33 28.82

Cushman & Wakefield has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management. Altisource Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cushman & Wakefield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management -130.34% N/A -9.17% Cushman & Wakefield 0.74% 20.99% 4.35%

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Altisource Asset Management on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and self-performed facilities services, which include janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, including investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield has strategic partnerships with Vanke Service (Hong Kong) Co., Limited. It serves real estate owners and occupiers, such as tenants, investors, and multi-national corporations. The company was founded in 1784 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

