American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19 to $5.39 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,838. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

