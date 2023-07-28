Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE APH traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,889. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

