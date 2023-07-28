Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of -1.01. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $347,343.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,345.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

