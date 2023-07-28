AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.76.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,089,762 shares of company stock valued at $683,196,433. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $217,358,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 425.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,402,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 1,457.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,939 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Further Reading

