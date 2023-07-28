AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APPFree Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.76.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,089,762 shares of company stock valued at $683,196,433. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $217,358,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 425.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,402,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 1,457.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,939 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

