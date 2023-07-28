Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $20.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $890.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.56.

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $875,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 519,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,185,874.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $875,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 519,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,185,874.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $33,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,780. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

