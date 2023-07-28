argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.32 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.81) EPS.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $508.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.83. argenx has a 52-week low of $333.07 and a 52-week high of $550.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in argenx by 407.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in argenx by 22.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenx Company Profile

ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $609.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $497.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.86.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

