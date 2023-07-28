AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.94)-(0.92) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.99). The company issued revenue guidance of $392-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.40 million. AtriCure also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.94–$0.92 EPS.

AtriCure Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.74 and a beta of 1.36. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $97.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. AtriCure's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have commented on ATRC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.80.

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $772,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at $220,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock worth $303,906. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AtriCure by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

