Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.64

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 955457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.31 to C$0.72 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.46.
Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 4.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$247.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.97.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.