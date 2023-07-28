Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lifted by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.46.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $250.41. 827,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.