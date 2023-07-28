Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avery Dennison also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.08. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.11.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

