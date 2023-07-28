Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Up 174.4% in July

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 174.4% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aviva Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AVVIY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.23. 55,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,752. Aviva has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

Get Aviva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 546 ($7.00) to GBX 532 ($6.82) in a report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.67) to GBX 470 ($6.03) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.99) to GBX 535 ($6.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.