Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Up 174.4% in July

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 174.4% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aviva Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AVVIY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.23. 55,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,752. Aviva has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 546 ($7.00) to GBX 532 ($6.82) in a report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.67) to GBX 470 ($6.03) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.99) to GBX 535 ($6.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Aviva

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.