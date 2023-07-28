Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $86.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,606,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,254,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $157.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $96.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

About Walt Disney



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

