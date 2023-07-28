Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.9 %
Shares of ADXS stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.35.
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.
