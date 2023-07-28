Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Communications stock remained flat at $15.34 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.08. Bank of Communications has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter.

Bank of Communications Cuts Dividend

About Bank of Communications

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.1197 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Communications’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.