Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $305.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $283.85 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

