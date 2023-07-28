Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 549.3% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,936,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bergio International Stock Performance

Shares of Bergio International stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 383,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.64. Bergio International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Bergio International had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 14.83%.

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of jewelry products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. It also provides upscale jewelry comprising white and yellow diamonds, pearls, platinum, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold.

