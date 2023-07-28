Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 5,147 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.9% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,330,000 after buying an additional 2,210,349 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,294,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,193. The company has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

