Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE MSI traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,206. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.13.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

