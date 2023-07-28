Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 10,041 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,500 ($44.88) to GBX 3,300 ($42.31) in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. 2,364,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

