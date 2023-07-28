Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 951 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 17,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 115,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,528,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.09 and its 200 day moving average is $202.27. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

