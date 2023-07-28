Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TRV traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.26. 1,350,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,169. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

