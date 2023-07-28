Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS BIRDF traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

