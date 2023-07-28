BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $8.84 on Friday, reaching $737.91. The stock had a trading volume of 346,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,302. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $695.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $691.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

