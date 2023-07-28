Boeing (NYSE:BA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,437,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.84. Boeing has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $240.13.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 39.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 393 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.