Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Short Interest Down 51.1% in July

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,593,800 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the June 30th total of 5,301,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 186.6 days.
Brilliance China Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of BCAUF stock remained flat at $0.50 during trading hours on Friday. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brilliance China Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brilliance China Automotive
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.