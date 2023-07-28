Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Trading Up 1.2 %
Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.74. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.42.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
