Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.74. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.42.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.