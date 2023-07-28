Brokers Set Expectations for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $198.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 94.1% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,098,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after buying an additional 532,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,656,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 251,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

