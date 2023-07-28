Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.80.

NYSE BRO traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.55. 1,010,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,629. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 401.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,222,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

