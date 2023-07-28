Bryant R. Riley Acquires 72,727 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 72,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,723,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,807,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of RILY opened at $56.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.84. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $432.09 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 455,335 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,568,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $4,505,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 137,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 76,341 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

