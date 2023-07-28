Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to C$175.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.71.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.38. 1,203,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.31. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,926,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.