Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $145.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($12.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.77) EPS.

RETA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.40.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $108.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.79. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $115.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,818,631.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,876,354.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,818,631.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,876,354.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,842 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

