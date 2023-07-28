CentralNic Group’s (CNIC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.21) price objective on the stock.

CentralNic Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNIC stock opened at GBX 127.60 ($1.64) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £358.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,760.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.53. CentralNic Group has a 52-week low of GBX 107.43 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 160 ($2.05).

Insider Buying and Selling at CentralNic Group

In related news, insider Max Royde bought 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £13,680 ($17,540.71). In other news, insider Max Royde purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,680 ($17,540.71). Also, insider Alexander Oskar Siffrin sold 203,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.47), for a total value of £233,868.60 ($299,869.98). Insiders acquired 289,005 shares of company stock worth $31,594,555 in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CentralNic Group Company Profile

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

