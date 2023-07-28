Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Announces Earnings Results

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $818.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:CCS traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.18. 526,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Century Communities by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,082,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Century Communities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 113,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

