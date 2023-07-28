Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 69,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 33,113 shares.The stock last traded at $127.10 and had previously closed at $126.71.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chase in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,245 shares in the company, valued at $23,652,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $528,255. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chase by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Chase by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Chase by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Chase by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chase during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

