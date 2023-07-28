Chevron’s (CVX) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $197.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.16.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.60. 6,463,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,334. Chevron has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $302.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

