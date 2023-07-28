China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Price Performance

China Yongda Automobiles Services stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Passenger Vehicle Sales and Services and Automobile Operating Lease Services segments. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands.

