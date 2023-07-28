Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a report issued on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.03.
Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$324.66 million during the quarter.
Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
About Choice Properties REIT
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
