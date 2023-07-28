Chubb (NYSE:CB) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CB. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.57.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,994,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,332. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.76 and its 200-day moving average is $201.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.