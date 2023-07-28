CIBC Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $139.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $123.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and dropped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of TFI International from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.25.

TFI International stock opened at $125.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.02 and a 200-day moving average of $113.77. TFI International has a 52 week low of $85.86 and a 52 week high of $129.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 14.0% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,926,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

