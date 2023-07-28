Citigroup Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $210.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $224.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens increased their price target on Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Wingstop from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.00.

WING stock opened at $179.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.57. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $108.34 and a 12-month high of $223.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.23.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

