Clear Secure’s (YOU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE YOU opened at $23.50 on Monday. Clear Secure has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $132.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clear Secure will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 26,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $656,192.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,449,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,012,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,189,000 after buying an additional 1,238,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,389,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,032,000 after buying an additional 235,530 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,879,000 after buying an additional 576,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 3,331,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

