Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a $4.25 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $972.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Routledge bought 8,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,631.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

