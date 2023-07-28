Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.13.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CHRS opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $370.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 677,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

