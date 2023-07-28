Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.61. 834,578 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

