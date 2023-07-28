Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.89

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.89 and last traded at $77.54, with a volume of 123642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.92.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 4,203 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $281,727.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,220.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,103 shares of company stock worth $2,732,426. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

