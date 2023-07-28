Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $137,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $2,149,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 63.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,481.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 302,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 283,310 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.