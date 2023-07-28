Corrado Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.85. 7,974,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.80. The stock has a market cap of $266.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

