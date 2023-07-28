Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTRA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.28.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

