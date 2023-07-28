Coty’s (COTY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,169,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,364. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 34.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,726,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Coty by 119.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after buying an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coty by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after buying an additional 4,092,581 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

